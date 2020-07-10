Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is selling a set of Sony true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $80, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for a set of earbuds with those features.

sony wf-SP700N

And if you’re looking for some videos to watch on your phone while testing out those earbuds, the Microsoft Store is running an Anime Month sale, with deep discounts on a whole bunch of movies and TV shows.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Digital media

Bluetooth audio

Chromebooks

Smart speakers

Smart displays

Share this article:



Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.