Best Buy is selling a set of Sony true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $80, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for a set of earbuds with those features.
And if you’re looking for some videos to watch on your phone while testing out those earbuds, the Microsoft Store is running an Anime Month sale, with deep discounts on a whole bunch of movies and TV shows.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital media
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle World Sci-Fi Bundle
- Anime Month sale – Microsoft Store
- Cowboy Bebop: the complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Samurai Champloo: the complete series for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Psycho-Pass Season 1 for $5 – Microsoft Store
- Psycho-Pass Season 2 for $5 – Microsoft Store
Bluetooth audio
- Sony WF-SP700N Sport noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite true wireless earbuds for $48 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $36 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronics TT-BH060 active noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- TaoTronics TT_BH090 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear headphones for $60 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore 10W portable speaker for $25 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $560 – Amazon
- Seagate Expansion 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $105 – Newegg
Smart speakers
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast (3rd-gen) for $40 – EndearDistributors (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Plus for $80 – Amazon
Smart displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $50 – Lenovo (or 2-pack for $90)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $90 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Display 8″ w/Google Assistant for $100 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show for $180 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab + Smart Clock bundle for $235 – Lenovo (coupon: BFTABDEAL21)