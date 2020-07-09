Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away three free games this week. Twitch is giving away 16 (somewhat less impressive) titles to Amazon Prime/Twitch Prime members. And SiriusXM is offering up a 3-month subscription to its streaming music service for a buck and throwing in an Amazon Echo Dot to sweeten the deal. That’s kind of like getting an Echo Dot for $1 even if you have no plans to listen to SiriusXM.

Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Games

Music

Computers

Charging

Audio

Share this article:



Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.