Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away three free games this week. Twitch is giving away 16 (somewhat less impressive) titles to Amazon Prime/Twitch Prime members. And SiriusXM is offering up a 3-month subscription to its streaming music service for a buck and throwing in an Amazon Echo Dot to sweeten the deal. That’s kind of like getting an Echo Dot for $1 even if you have no plans to listen to SiriusXM.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Games
- Killing Floor 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Lifeless Planet PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Escapists 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 16 PC games free for Prime members – Twitch Prime
- Square Enix PC game sale – Humble Store
Music
- 3-month SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription + Amazon Echo Dot for $1 – SiriusXM
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
Computers
- Lenovo Black Friday in July sale – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaPad FLex 3 11″ convertible w/Pentium N5030/4GB/128GB for $370 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDB)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $740 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: WEBSPECIAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: WEBSPECIAL)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini desktop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $399 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- ASRock DeskMini 310W compact desktop (barebones + Intel Core i5-9400 CPU) for $300 – Newegg
Charging
Audio
- Xiaomi Redmi Airdots true wireless earbuds for $14 – AliExpress
- Skullcandy HESH 3 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $45 – Best Buy
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $70 – JBL