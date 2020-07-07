Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have received decent reviews for comfort and sound quality, but with a list price of $130 they’re not exactly the most wallet-friendly set of true wireless earbuds on the market. Right now Samsung is selling them for $20 off, but Woot has an even better deal — you can pick up a pair of white Galaxy Earbuds for just $75.

If you’re willing to pay a little more for faster shipping and/or prefer a different color, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Buds in black for $84.

Or if you just need some dirt cheap wireless headphones, Amazon is selling a set of Tribit XFree Go over-ear headphones for $20 today when you clip the on-page coupon.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless earbuds & headphones

PCs

Chromebooks & Chromeboxes

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email







