Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have received decent reviews for comfort and sound quality, but with a list price of $130 they’re not exactly the most wallet-friendly set of true wireless earbuds on the market. Right now Samsung is selling them for $20 off, but Woot has an even better deal — you can pick up a pair of white Galaxy Earbuds for just $75.
If you’re willing to pay a little more for faster shipping and/or prefer a different color, Amazon is selling the Galaxy Buds in black for $84.
Or if you just need some dirt cheap wireless headphones, Amazon is selling a set of Tribit XFree Go over-ear headphones for $20 today when you clip the on-page coupon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless earbuds & headphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $75 – Woot
- Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
PCs
- HUNSN fanless mini desktop PC w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $584 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet w/Pentium 4425Y/4GB/64GB + Type Cover + Office 365 for $430 – AntOnline (via eBay)
Chromebooks & Chromeboxes
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/32GB for $223 – Newegg
- Asus Chromebit w/RK3288/2GB/16GB for $80 – Newegg
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $270 – Woot
- Refurb Asus Chromebook C425 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $300 – VooduBlu (via eBay)
Other
- Buy an Amazon Fire TV Edition for $100 and up, get an Echo Dot free – Amazon (coupon: FTV20)
- Mint Mobile 3-month prepaid SIM card (3GB LTE) for $25 – Best Buy
- $3 credit toward purchase of select Kindle eBooks – Amazon (some Amazon accounts only)
- Tenda MW3 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $87 – Newegg
- AT&T 10W fast wireless charging pad for $10 – A4C