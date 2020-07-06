Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is selling an IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible notebook with a 14 inch display, a Ryzen 7 4700U processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $640. But if you’re willing to settle for a version with half the storage and a slightly less powerful Ryzen processor, Office Depot has a model priced at just $520.
Laptops
- Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $640 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEXDB)
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $520 – Office Depot
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – B&H
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/1TB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: BFCMDB8)
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB + keyboard for $249 – Walmart
- Previous-gen Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ WiFi + LTE for $799 and up – B&H
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $210 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-pack for $300 – Amazon
Wireless aAudio
- Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 true wireless earbuds for $36 – Amazon
Cables & hubs
- Upgrow USB-C to HDMI cable for $8 – Amazon
- Upgrow 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon
Other
- Sega Genesis Mini for $40 – Amazon
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 6-quart electric pressure cooker for $70 – Amazon