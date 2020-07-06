Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Lenovo is selling an IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible notebook with a 14 inch display, a Ryzen 7 4700U processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $640. But if you’re willing to settle for a version with half the storage and a slightly less powerful Ryzen processor, Office Depot has a model priced at just $520.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Wireless aAudio

Cables & hubs

Other

Share this article:



Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.