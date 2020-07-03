Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

There’s no shortage of portable power banks that you can use to charge your phone tablet, or other gear on the go, but most have one serious limitation – they’re limited to charging devices with a USB or Lightning port.

A handful of power banks also have a AC outlet like the one you’d find in a wall socket, but you typically have to pay $100 or more to get a model with this feature. But today B&H is selling a RAVPower 20,100 mAh battery with an AC outlet (as well as USB ports) for just $60.

You can use it to charge just about anything that takes 70W of power or less, including most thin and light laptops.

Don’t need the outlet? A bunch of other power banks are on sale for far lower prices.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging

Audio

Music

Laptops

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email







