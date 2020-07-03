Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
There’s no shortage of portable power banks that you can use to charge your phone tablet, or other gear on the go, but most have one serious limitation – they’re limited to charging devices with a USB or Lightning port.
A handful of power banks also have a AC outlet like the one you’d find in a wall socket, but you typically have to pay $100 or more to get a model with this feature. But today B&H is selling a RAVPower 20,100 mAh battery with an AC outlet (as well as USB ports) for just $60.
You can use it to charge just about anything that takes 70W of power or less, including most thin and light laptops.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- RAVPower 6700 mAh power bank for $10 – B&H
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh 18W power bank for $18 – B&H
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank for $19 – B&H
- RAVPower 15,000 mAh 30W power bank for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 20,100 mAh power bank w/AC outlet for $60 – B&H
Audio
- F9 true wireless earbuds for $9 – GeekBuying
- SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for $27 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $270 – Bose (via eBay)
Music
- Tidal premium 1-year subscription for $70 – Best Buy
- Buy music from Bandcamp to benefit the artists – Bandcamp (waiving its revenue share until midnight)
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkPad T series notebooks for $740 and up – Lenovo
- One Mix 1S+ 7 inch mini laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $590 – GeekBuying (coupon: GKBMIX1S)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
Other
- Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $40 – Amazon
- Seagate 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $57 – Adorama
- Refurb Google Chromecast 4K media streamer for $50 – Woot
Share this article: