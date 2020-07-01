Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is running a Black Friday in July sale. Amazon is selling kids-edition Echo, Kindle and Fire devices for $25 and up. And Humble Bundle is offering more than $1500 worth of digital comics when you pay $18 or more (but you can also get a smaller selection for a payment of as little as $1).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Lenovo computers
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n nano w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB + 24″ monitor for $499 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible notebook w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $850 – Lenovo (coupon: 4THOFJULYSALE)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: WEBSPECIAL)
eBooks
- Name your price for $1500+ worth of digital comics – Humble Image Comics Showcase Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
Wireless earbuds
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Cleer Audio Edge Pulse Bluetooth earbuds for $19 – meh
Other
- Amazon Kids Edition devices for $25 and up – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $34 – Best Buy
- Buy a 2-pack or 4-pack of Tile Trackers, get a free Google Nest Mini – Tile (bundles starting at $40)
