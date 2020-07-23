Corning’s durable Gorilla Glass has been covering the displays of high-end smartphones for years, promising to reduce the chances that your phone will shatter when falling to the ground. But it hasn’t always been very good at protecting phones from scratches.

Now Corning is introducing its next-gen version that it calls Gorilla Glass Victus, and the company says it offers up to a 2X improvement in scratch resistance when compared with the previous-gen Gorilla Glass 6.

The company is still focused on shatter resistance — in laboratory tests, Gorilla Glass Victus displays have been able to survive falls from a height of 2 meters (6.6 feet) onto a hard surface. That’s an improvement from 1.6 meters (5.2 feet) for Gorilla Glass 6.

Corning’s customers aren’t end users, but smartphone suppliers. So you won’t be able to buy a Victus screen protector and slap it on top of your existing phone anytime soon. But you may be able to buy a phone that has a Gorilla Glass Victus display built-in.

According to Corning, Samsung plans to announce the first phone that uses the new display “in the near future.”

Odds are that will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to be announced during a Samsung Unpacked event on August 5th, 2020. But Gorilla Glass Victus will likely find its way to other phones in the coming year as well.

