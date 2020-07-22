PC case maker Cooler Master’s latest product is a tiny case designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer.

It’s called the Cooler Master Pi Case 40, and it’s designed to be a durable, passively cooled case that lets you access all of the board’s connectors without removing the case. That even includes the 40-pin GPIO headers, because the Pi Case 40 extends those pins so you can access them from the side of the case.

The Cooler Master Pi Case 40 is available for pre-order through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for €23 (~$28) and up, and cases are expected to ship in September.

The case has an aluminum shell, a polycarbonate button, and TPU plastic bumper, and it features cut-outs for the Raspberry Pi 4’s USB, Ethernet, HDMI, audio, and microSD card ports.

There’s also a slit in the bumper that you can use to run cables to the computer’s dedicated display and camera connectors. And the Pi Case 40 has a power button that can be remapped for different functions such as launching an app or running a script.

Cooler Master also provides a set of adapters that you can use to screw the case onto a VESA mount if you want to attach it to the back of a monitor or TV as well as a wall mount.

The case itself measures 96mm x 68mm x 28mm and weighs about 150 grams.

