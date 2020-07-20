Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most cheapest tablets worth buying thanks to a combination of decent screens, acceptable performance (for some tasks) and really low starting prices.

Normally you can pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for between $50 and $150. From time to time, they go on sale for much less than that.

But figuring out which tablet to buy isn’t always that easy. Amazon provides a comparison table on its product pages, but a bunch of key specs are hidden away on the company’s developer pages.

So I dug them up and put them all in one place. Here’s a more detailed Amazon Fire tablet comparison table.

Amazon also offers Kids-edition versions of each tablet. These models cost a little more, but include a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace damaged tablets with no questions asked.

One thing to keep in mind about Amazon’s Fire tablets is that they all ship with Fire OS, which is a fork of Google Android. There’s a custom home screen and app launcher designed to emphasize Amazon’s apps and services, and instead of the Google Play Store, Amazon’s tablets ship with the Amazon Appstore.

You can install Google Play on an Amazon Fire tablet or make other changes, but there’s no guarantee that every Android app you want to run will work.

Overall I think Amazon’s tablets make excellent media consumption devices. They’re also some of the cheapest gadgets you can use to connect to Zoom video conferencing calls using the Zoom app for Fire tablets (although they generally have pretty lousy cameras).

But if you’re looking for a high-performance tablet for gaming or getting work done, you’re probably better off with an iPad or Samsung tablet.

