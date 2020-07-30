Chuwi is expanding its UBook line of Windows tablets with built-in kickstands and support for pen, touch, and keyboard input.

The new Chuwi UBook X is a $399 model that features a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, and support for a digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivy.

Chuwi is also throwing in a free keyboard cover for customers who order the tablet by August 8, 2020.

The tablet weighs about 1.7 pounds and measures less than 0.4 inches thick. It gets its name from the U-shaped kickstand on the back of the device.

The Chuwi UBook X has 8GB of LPDDR4 dual-channel memory, a 256GB SSD, and a 38 Wh battery.

It has USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader as well as pogo pins on the bottom for the detachable keyboard cover.

Interestingly, while Chuwi has offered UBook tablets with Intel Core M processors in the past, right now it looks like the entire UBook line of tablets features the same processor, storage, and memory specs, so the only real differences are screen size, price, and battery capacity:

Chuwi UBook – 11.6inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 26.6 Wh battery for $329

– 11.6inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 26.6 Wh battery for $329 Chuwi UBook Pro – 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, 38Wh battery for $410

– 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, 38Wh battery for $410 Chuwi UBook X – 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, 38 Wh battery for $399

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

