The upcoming Chuwi CoreBook looks like a premium laptop at first glance. It has a 13.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a full metal body, and even Intel Iris graphics.

But this 3 pound laptop will sell for just $499 when it goes on sale July 21st, and folks who sign up for a coupon at the Chuwi Corebook promotional website will be able to get $100 off that price.

There’s a good reason for the relatively low price though — this laptop has a 4-year-old processor.

Opting for a 10th-gen Intel Core processor or an AMD Ryzen “Renoir” chip would have driven the price up, while selecting a more affordable Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processor would have hurt performance.

So Chuwi instead packed this little laptop with an Intel Core i3-6157U Skylake processor… a 6th-gen Intel Core chip that was first released in 2016.

The good news is that this is a 28 watt, dual-core/quad-thread processor with Intel Iris Graphics 550, so at least it’s a pretty good 4-year-old chip. You’d probably get better CPU performance from an 8th-gen or newer processor. But this aging chip punches above its weight class in graphics performance.

That doesn’t exactly make this an ideal gaming laptop, but overall the specs don’t look bad at all for a laptop that can be purchased for $399 to $499. Just keep in mind that like many Chinese companies in recent years, Chuwi targets international customers… but doesn’t typically offer the same level of support services to those customers as you’d get from a more established PC maker like Apple, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, or Lenovo.

Here are all the specs Chuwi has announced so far for the CoreBook Pro laptop:

Display 13.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS w/100% sRGB color gamut CPU Intel Core i3-6157U GPU Intel Iris 550 RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1x DC charging port Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 pounds)

Chuwi notes that the laptop has slim bezels around the display for an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, but there’s still room for a small webcam above the screen.

