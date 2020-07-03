Chinese device maker Beelink has been producing Android TV boxes and small desktop computers for a number of years, but the new Beelink GT-R is the company’s first model powered by an AMD Ryzen processor.

The computer measures 6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.5″ and features dual fans and three heat conduction tubes in order to keep a 35 watt AMD Ryzen 5 3550H quad-core processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics cool.

Beelink says the system supports up to 32GB of RAM and has two M.2 2280 slots for storage – one supports a PCIe NVMe SSD, while the other can be used for SATA III storage.

On the front of the computer you’ll find two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a headset jack, and dual microphones along with a power button and clear CMOS key that lets you reset the BIOS (no, I have no idea why you’d put this on the front of the computer either).

The back features dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks, four USB 3.0 ports a single DisplayPort jack and two HDMI ports. Beelink says the system can handle up to four displays at once if you use each of those video outputs plus the USB-C port on the front.

The system also has a fingerprint reader on top of the case for biometric logins, and the company notes that the Beelink GT-R’s front-facing microphones allow you to interact with Cortana or other voice assistant software.

Beelink has not yet announced the price or release date for the Beelink GT-R yet, but the company plans to offer the computer in multiple configurations, allowing you to opt for a barebones version if you want to add your own memory, storage and operating system or as a fully assembled computer complete with Windows 10 pre-installed.

Meanwhile the MINISFORUM DMAF5 with similar specs (but support for “only” 3 displays) is expected to go up for pre-order soon through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for $399 and up.

