A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.

The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display.

Aya Neo handheld gaming PC prototype

The prototype’s specs include:

Display 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread
GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6
RAM 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X
Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe
Battery 47 Whr
Other WiFi 6
Built-in game controllers
10-point multitouch
Accelerometer

The prototype features a single large cooling fan and a copper heat sink on top of the solid state drive, which do seem to do a decent job of keeping the system from overheating — in an video overview, The Phawx notes that CPU temperatures hit around 74 degrees Celsius (165 degrees Fahrenheit) under heavy load.

Meanwhile, a Chinese-language video uploaded to Bilibili shows games including Final Fantasy XV and Detroit: Become Human running at 30 frames per second or better. Sea of Thieves tends to hover closer to 40-45 frames per second, and Forza Horizon 4 hits 60 fps.

The Aya Neo is still probably months away from release. Its makers still need to finalize the PCB and controller designs. But in just a few months, the project has made a lot of progress.

via The Phawx, TweakTown, and Aya Handheld gaming device Facebook group

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.