A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.
The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display.
The prototype’s specs include:
|Display
|7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread
|GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6
|RAM
|16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X
|Storage
|512GB PCIe NVMe
|Battery
|47 Whr
|Other
|WiFi 6
Built-in game controllers
10-point multitouch
Accelerometer
The prototype features a single large cooling fan and a copper heat sink on top of the solid state drive, which do seem to do a decent job of keeping the system from overheating — in an video overview, The Phawx notes that CPU temperatures hit around 74 degrees Celsius (165 degrees Fahrenheit) under heavy load.
Meanwhile, a Chinese-language video uploaded to Bilibili shows games including Final Fantasy XV and Detroit: Become Human running at 30 frames per second or better. Sea of Thieves tends to hover closer to 40-45 frames per second, and Forza Horizon 4 hits 60 fps.
The Aya Neo is still probably months away from release. Its makers still need to finalize the PCB and controller designs. But in just a few months, the project has made a lot of progress.
via The Phawx, TweakTown, and Aya Handheld gaming device Facebook group