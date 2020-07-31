A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.

The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display.

The prototype’s specs include:

Display 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 RAM 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe Battery 47 Whr Other WiFi 6

Built-in game controllers

10-point multitouch

Accelerometer

The prototype features a single large cooling fan and a copper heat sink on top of the solid state drive, which do seem to do a decent job of keeping the system from overheating — in an video overview, The Phawx notes that CPU temperatures hit around 74 degrees Celsius (165 degrees Fahrenheit) under heavy load.

Meanwhile, a Chinese-language video uploaded to Bilibili shows games including Final Fantasy XV and Detroit: Become Human running at 30 frames per second or better. Sea of Thieves tends to hover closer to 40-45 frames per second, and Forza Horizon 4 hits 60 fps.

The Aya Neo is still probably months away from release. Its makers still need to finalize the PCB and controller designs. But in just a few months, the project has made a lot of progress.

via The Phawx, TweakTown, and Aya Handheld gaming device Facebook group

