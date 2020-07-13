A year after introducing its first 17 inch portable gaming monitor with a 240 Hz display, Asus has launched a new model that could be easier to use thanks to a telescopic tripod stand that lets you set up the display so it can be used just about anywhere.

The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP comes with a Smart Case that lets you prop up the screen at a fixed angle in landscape or portrait mode. But the detachable ROG Tripod lets you elevate the screen so you can do things like position it above your primary laptop screen.

The portable monitor features a 17.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-glare display with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300-nit maximum brightness level, 3ms response time, and support for refresh rates up to 240 Hz.

It features micro HDMI 2.0 and USB Type-C inputs, stereo 1W speakers with an ESS Sabre HiFi DAC, and a 7,800 mAh battery that Asus says should provide up to 3.5 hours of battery life on the go.

The display on its own measures measures about 15.7″ x 9.9″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 2.3 pounds. The combined weight of the monitor + ROG Tripod stand is about 3.9 pounds.

The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP sells for $599. But if you don’t need the tripod stand, there’s also a $499 XG17AHPE version that comes with just the Smart Case.

via Tom’s Hardware and Hexus

