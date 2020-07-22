The Asus ROG Phone 3 is a smartphone aimed at gamers… just like the ROG Phone II and original ROG Phone before it.

But this year Asus is going bigger in just about every way. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a faster processor, a faster screen refresh rate, and support for more RAM.

It’s not the only game in town though — the gaming phone space is more crowded than it used to be, and some competitors are going big in other ways. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, for instance, has 90W fast charging. The Asus ROG Phone 3 tops out at 30W.

But the Asus phone has a bigger battery than Lenovo’s phone and support for a whole bunch of Asus-specific modular gaming accessories, including:

GameCool 3 : clip-on accessory with a cooling fan, kickstand, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port

: clip-on accessory with a cooling fan, kickstand, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad : game controller

: game controller ROG Clip : connect a PS4, Xbox, or Stadia controller

: connect a PS4, Xbox, or Stadia controller ROG TwinView 3 Dock : double your display area with a second 144 Hz display

: double your display area with a second 144 Hz display ROG Lightning Armor Case: cover the phone with a case featuring Aura lighting effects

The GameCool 3 cooling system comes with the phone, while the other accessories are sold separately.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

Display 6.59 inch, FHD+ 144Hz 650-nit AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ GPU Adreno 650 RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 6,000 mAh Charging 30W Cameras (rear) 64MP primary

13MP 125-degree wide-angle

5MP macro Camera (front) 24MP Security In-display fingerprint sensor Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C w/DisplayPort 1.4 & USB-PD 3.0

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C w/USB PD 3.0 Speakers 2 x front-facing Wireless 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

GPS & GLONASS Other Ultrasonic AirTrigger 3 buttons Software Android 10 w/ROG UI or ZenUI Dimensions 171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm Weight 240 grams

Asus says the new phone not only has a faster screen refresh rate with a 1ms response time, but it also has a 270 Hz touch sampling rate for 25ms latency. And the company says it’s also improved its pressure-sensitive AirTrigger buttons with the inclusion of a motion sensor and new customization options.

US pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but xda-developers reports the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available in Europe this month for €799 (~$925) and up, and it’s heading to India in early August for ₹49,999 (~$670) and up.

