Asus plans to launch its third gaming smartphone on July 22nd, and Lenovo plans to launch its first on the same day. But there’s not a lot of mystery left about the upcoming phones thanks to a series of leaks over the past few weeks.

Thanks to several social media postings and retail website listings, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Lenovo Legion smartphone and the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Lenovo Legion phone

Lenovo’s first phone designed for gamers is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snpadragon 865+ processor, a 144 Hz display, dual batteries, two USB-C ports, and support for 90-watt fast charging.

There are two cameras on the back of the phone (64MP primary + 16MP ultrawide) and a pop-up 20MP selfie camera. But unlike most pop-up cameras, this one is on the side of the phone, which I guess makes sense for a phone that’s designed to be held in landscape orientation during gaming sessions. It does make me wonder if Lenovo really expects you to use this phone for anything other than gaming though.

Other features are expected to include a liquid cooling system, a haptic feedback motor, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

One thing we don’t know is whether this phone will be available globally. While Lenovo sells smartphones under its own name in the company’s home country of China and in some other regions, Lenovo also owns the Motorola brand and so far the company’s smartphone strategy for the North American market has been to rely on that subsidiary… although there have been occasional exceptions.

via JD.com, xda-developers, MySmartPrice, and GizmoChina

Asus ROG Phone 3

The latest Asus ROG Phone actually looks less explicitly like a device aimed at gamers than last year’s model. There’s still an Asus ROG logo that lights up on the back of the phone, but the design is a bit less angular and chopped up.

Asus is expected to give this year’s model a bit of a spec bump though, with a more powerful processor, a higher screen refresh rate, and support for 5G cellular networks, among other things.

Here’s an overview of what we’re expecting to see on July 22nd:

6.59 inch, FHD+ AMOLED 144 Hz display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage

6,000 mAh battery30W fast charging

64MP + 13MP rear cameras

In-display fingerprint reader

AirTrigger buttons with support for multiple gestures

The first and second-gen Asus ROG Phone models were both sold internationally, so there’s every reason to think this model will be available worldwide.

via @evleaks, JD.com, GizmoChina, GSM Arena, and PlayfulDroid

