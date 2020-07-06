Chinese PC and tablet maker Alldocube plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign soon for a device that’s not really a standalone PC or tablet.

The Alldocube Expand X is a portable display that can bring a second screen to your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even a game console. It’s battery-powered, which means you can use it anywhere. And it also supports a detachable keyboard, which makes it sort of a pseudo-laptop.

You can’t actually buy the Alldocube Expand X yet, but you can sign up at the company’s website to get an email when the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign begins.

“Super early bird” backers will be able to reserve the portable display + keyboard for $199. It’s unclear how many folks will be able to get that price though, or how much you’ll have to pay if you’re not in the super early bird group.

While this is hardly the first portable monitor announced in recent years, it looks like an interesting addition to the space for a few reasons. It’s a high-resolution touchscreen display with a built-in kickstand, USB-C, HDMI, and audio ports, and a pogo pin adapter on the bottom for the detachable “smart leather keyboard.”

Here are some key specs:

Screen 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS capacitive touchscreen USB ports 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C A/V ports 1 x Mini HDMI input 1 x 3.5mm audio Other connectors 5-pin pogo keyboard connector Battery 10,000 mAh Charging USB-C charger w/QC 4.0 & USB PD 2.0 support Dimensions 316mm x 202mm x 10mm (12.4″ x 8″ x 0.4″) Weight 916 grams (2 pounds)

via Tablet Monkeys

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email







