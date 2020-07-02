The upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano will be the first ThinkPad laptop to weigh less than a kilogram. Weighing in at 999 grams (or about 2.2 pounds), Lenovo describes the laptop as the “lightest ThinkPad ever” in a leaked promotional slide posted to Twitter by WalkingCat.
Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the laptop yet, but it’s likely to ship by the end of 2020.
There’s no official word on the price yet, but here’s what the promotional image tells us about the “target specs” for the ThinkPad X1 Nano:
|Display
|13 inch, 2K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100$ sRGB color gamut
|CPU
|Intel Tiger Lake (15W)
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR4x
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C, 3.5mm audio
|Speakers
|Dolby ATMOS
|Battery
|48Wh
|Wireless
|4×4 MIMO LTE and 5G options
The laptop is said to be an Intel “Project Athena” certified device, and it features a carbon fiber design, slim bezels around the display for an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, and support for an optional touchscreen display.
Lenovo says the notebook can get up to 17 hours of battery life, but I suspect real-world usage will be much lower under most conditions.
Another feature mentioned in the target specs is “human presence detection,” which suggests that the computer will be able to lock the display when you walk away from the ThinkPad X1 and/or unlock/wake up when you come back.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano name. It also appeared in May in a different leaked product roadmap. At the time the only thing we knew about the upcoming lightweight laptop though, was its name.
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) July 14, 2020
Consumers: We really want a user-replaceable battery.
Manufacturers: Look at how much smaller we’ve made it!
Thinkpads have always had user-replaceable batteries. You can easily replace the battery of an X1 Carbon in 10 minutes.
@Charlie (including the @ because every time someone comments on this site it messes with the reply order)
By user-replaceable battery, do you mean “you can unscrew the case and swap it out with pliers” or “you can leave the laptop on but plugged in and press a couple latches, then swap in a spare you kept in your backpack”?
I honestly haven’t seen much discussion about the latter. In fact I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone complain about that not being an option anymore. I’ve heard it about phones, but not laptops.
Here’s why I think that is. I’ve got an L440. I’ve never swapped out or even bought another battery for it. The battery still lasts like 5 hours (when the machine is running). That’s never been a problem since the power brick isn’t that hard to carry around and I’ve never been in a chair that was too far from a power outlet in a situation where I needed the laptop for that long. And if I never need to swap in batteries, spares are just clutter. And now that laptop batteries last even longer, swapping spares seems even more unlikely.
Phones on the other hand are annoying to use plugged in and you’re more likely to need them too far from an outlet. The batteries start to decay after three years, and faster if you use fast charging a lot (risking fires). They still last long enough, when new, to not need to carry spares very often, but when they die your phone is a glued shut glass sandwich that you can’t fix.
So what people really want is the ability to repair their stuff. Laptops still tend to have that, for now, AFAIK. Phones don’t.