System76 Serval WS Linux laptop now available with desktop Ryzen chips

The System76 Serval WS is a mobile workstation class laptop computer decked out with a high-performance processor, discrete graphics, and just about everything else you’d need for graphic design, video editing, complex coding, or other tasks. Like all System76 computers, it also ships with either the company’s own Pop!_OS Linux distribution or Ubuntu. Windows isn’t even an option.

System76 has been selling versions of the Serval WS for a few years. But the new 2020 model is the first to be powered by AMD Ryzen chips rather than Intel processors.

The new Serval WS is available from System76 for $1299 and up.

The starting price gets you a model with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte 120 Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM, 240GB of solid state storage, a 1-year warranty, and an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 hexa-core processor.

That, by the way, is a 65-watt desktop class processor rather than the 45 watt H-series laptop chips most often found in mobile workstations. And that might help explain why this notebook measures 1.3 inches thick and weighs nearly 6 pounds.

It’s technically a mobile PC, but I wouldn’t expect to get more than a few hours of battery life from the computer’s 62 Wh battery.

If you want more horsepower, the computer supports up to:

AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 12-core processor

NVIDIA GeForce RGX 2070 graphics

64GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory (or 32GB DDR4-3200)

Up to 8TB of storage (2 x M.2 PCIe NVMe slots + 1 x 2.5 inch drive bay)

3 year limited warranty

Maxing out the specs will bring the price to $5,102 though.

Other features include a backlit keyboard with multicolor lighting, support for up to three external displays thanks to HDMI, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and two full sized USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a USB 2.0 port and SD card reader.

Like most AMD Ryzen-powered machines, the laptop does not have any Thunderbolt 3 ports.

via BetaBeat and Phoronix

