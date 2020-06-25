The System76 Oryx Pro is a Linux laptop available with a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch full HD displays with 144 Hz refresh rates, Pop!_OS or Ubuntu operating systems, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super graphics.

Now it’s also available with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor.

System76 is now selling updated Oryx Pro computers packed with Intel Core i7-10875H processors.

That’s a 45 watt, 8-core, 16-thread chip with support for speeds up to 5.1 GHz. It’s not Intel’s fastest 10th-gen laptop processor, but it should bring a performance boost over last year’s model which had a 6-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor.

The 15.6 inch Oryx Pro is a 4.4 pound laptop that measures 14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″, while the 17.3 inch model weighs 5.1 pounds and measures 15.6″ x 10.4″ x 0.8″.

Both versions support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 4TB of solid state storage (thanks to dual M.2 slots with support for SATA or NVMe storage, and both features 73 Wh batteries, 1MP cameras, WiFi 6, and a bunch of ports including:

1 x Thunderbolt 3

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

SD card reader

In addition to running GNU/Linux distributions rather than Windows, the Oryx Pro also comes with System76 Open Firmware including Coreboot and System76 firmware applications. The company says the Oryx Pro is its first computer with NVIDIA graphics to include System76 Open Firmware.

The Oryx Pro is available from System76 for $1623 and up.

System76 blog post

Share this: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















