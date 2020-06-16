Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 600 series chip is designed to bring 5G connectivity to mid-range smartphones, while also offering a significant performance boost over earlier chips in the series.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor features an integrated 5G modem and promises up to 20-percent better CPU performance and 60-percent faster graphics than the Snapdragon 675.

The new chip will likely show up in phones priced under $500 and Qualcomm says phone makers including HMD, LG, Motorola, and TCL plan to ship Snapdragon 690-powered phones in the second half of 2020.

There is one small catch though — the new processor has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X51 5G modem that supports sub-6 5G networks, but which does not support mmWave networks. In other words, don’t expect support for Verizon’s network.

The Snapdragon 690 chip is an 8nm, octa-core processor featuring:

  • 2 x 2 GHz Kryo 560 ARM Cortex-A77 CPU cores
  • 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores
  • Adreno 619L graphics
  • Hexaon 692 DSP
  • Spectra 355L ISP
  • Snapdragon X51 modem

Devices with the chip should be able to support up to 8GB of LPDDR4X-1866 RAM, and 5G speeds up to 2.5 Gbps down and 1.2 Gbps up (or 4G LTE speeds up to 1.2 Gbps down/210 Mbps up).

The chipset also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology and single cameras up to 192MP (or 48MP with multi-frame noise reduction, or dual cameras up to 32MP + 16MP).

Other features include support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4K HDR video capture, and biometric security software including fingerprint, iris, voice, and face recognition.

press release






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments