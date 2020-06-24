The Zotac ZBOX CI622 nano is a small desktop computer with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor and a fanless design, which means that there are no moving parts to make noise or break down.

Zotac’s newest fanless mini PC looks nearly identical to an older model I reviewed in 2018. But the new model swaps an 8th-gen Intel Core processor for a newer 10th-gen chip.

Now the CI622 nano is available from Amazon for $400, although more configurations, retailers, and prices will likely be available soon.

The version Amazon is selling is a barebones PC with an Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core processor and no memory, storage, or operating system.

But Zotac also plans to offer a higher-priced/higher-performance model called the ZBOX CI662 nano which will feature an Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor.

So far the company hasn’t announced plans to offer a version with a Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor, so I’d only expect modest performance gains over the model I reviewed two years ago… although Zotac does say that the system can handle up to 25 watts of cooling so the Comet Lake processors may have a little extra headroom.

Both the Core i3 and Core i7 versions of Zotac’s new fanless PC measure about 8″ x 5.1″ x 2.7″ and feature a support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, a 2.5 inch bay for storage, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and plenty of ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

2 x USB .1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0

via FanlessTech

