One Mix 1S+ is a 7 inch mini-laptop with Core m3-8100Y for $600

One Netbook has quietly added a new model to its line of tiny laptop computers. At first glance, the new One Mix 1S+ looks nearly identical to the One Mix 1S Yoga I reviewed last year.

Both are tiny laptop computers with 7 inch touchscreen displays, 360-degree hinges, QWERTY keyboards, and pen support.

But while the One Mix 1S Yoga has an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor and sells for around $480, the new plus model has an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and sells for $600.

Based on PassMark benchmark scores, that means the One Mix 1S+ should offer more than twice the performance for far less than twice the price.

That’s because Core m3-8100Y is an 8th-gen Intel Core processor with 2 CPU cores, support for 4 CPU threads, a base speed of 1.1 GHz, and turbo speeds up to 3.4 GHz. By comparison, the Celeron 3965Y is a 7th-gen, 2-core/2-thread chip with a 1.5 GHz frequency and no support for turbo boost.

Both chips have Intel UHD 615 graphics, although the version in the Core m3-8100Y chip can run a little bit faster.

Aside from the new processor, the only other real difference between the One Mix 1S+ and last year’s model is the color — the original One Mix 1S is silver, while the new version is a light blue.

One Mix 1S+ One Mix 1S Display 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touch 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touch CPU Intel Core m3-8100Y Intel Celeron 3965Y GPU Intel UHD 615 (300 MHz – 900 MHz) Intel UHD 615 (300 Mhz – 850 MHz) RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe 128GB or 256GB PCIe NVMe USB 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A A/V Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio SD card microSD microSD Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Wireless WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 6,500 mAh 6,500 mAh Material CNC aluminum CNC aluminum Color Blue Silver Dimensions 7.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.7″ 7.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.7″ Weight 1.1 pounds 1.1 pounds Price $600 ~$480

Keep in mind that neither of these tiny computers has a backlit keyboard, a webcam, or a full-sized touchpad (they have optical touch sensors instead).

Another thing to keep in mind is that while there are only a handful of companies making mini PCs with screen sizes this small, they’re all based on China and offer limited customer support. So while this new model definitely looks like a step up from the version I reviewed last year, I generally advise you proceed with caution when placing an order.

via TabletMonkeys

