One GX pre-orders begin June 29, the mini-laptop should ship in August

One Netbook plans to begin taking pre-orders for their next mini-laptop on June 29th. The One GX1 is a little computer with a 7 inch FHD touchscreen display, a QWERTY keyboard, 4G and/or 5G support, and support for detachable game controllers that let you hold the computer like a cross between a Nintendo Switch and a, well… laptop.

According to One Netbook, some of the first folks who pre-order the One GX1 will get a set of game controllers for free when the mini-laptop begins shipping August 8th. That suggests that you’ll have to pay extra for the controllers at some point in the future.

Another thing to keep in mind? The version of the One GX coming this summer may not be your best option if you’re looking for a mini gaming PC. It will ship with an Intel Core i5-10210Y processor featuring Intel UHD graphics. If you want a version with a next-gen Intel Tiger Lake-Y processor and Intel Xe graphics, you’ll have to wait.

When the company first revealed it was working on a mini gaming laptop, One Netbook had promised to deliver a system with a Tiger Lake processor. But since Intel hasn’t officially launched its Tiger Lake processor family yet, One Netbook decided to opt for currently-available chips in order to get something out the door a bit sooner.

I wonder why.

Anyway, One Netbook tells me the Tiger Lake version, which will be known as the One GX Pro, will go on sale in the second half of 2020, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. Pricing has been announced yet either, but in China the One GX1 is selling for about $785 during pre-orders.

The version scheduled to ship in August has the design of a gaming system, including dual copper heat sinks, dual fans, and a large (and familiar-looking) rear exhaust system, and support for those optional controllers that can be attached to the side of the laptop or used wirelessly. It also has an RGB backlit keyboard.

But the computer’s Core i5-10210Y processor means that it’ll offer around half the performance you’d get from a Core i5-1035G7 chip in competing devices like the GPD Win Max.

I know a lot of folks are more interested in using the One GX as a general purpose computer than a gaming machine though, particularly since it’s expected to be one of the first modern mini-laptops to support cellular networks. Unfortunately One Netbook isn’t ready to announce which 4G and 5G network bands the system supports, so it’s unclear how useful the cellular capability will be for customers outside of China.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the the One GX1 and the upcoming One GX Pro (with Tiger Lake).

One GX One GX Pro Display 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS CPU Intel Core i5-10210Y Intel Tiger Lake-Y GPU Intel UHD (24 EU) Intel Iris Plus (96 EU) RAM 8GB LPDDR3 or 16GB LPDDR3 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card) WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card) Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD Battery 12,000 mAh 12,000 mAh Charging 5V/9V/12V/15V 5V/9V/12V/15V Keyboard RGB backlit RGB backlit Game controllers Detachable, wireless Detachable, wireless Cooling Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks Body Aluminum Aluminum Dimensions 173mm x 136mm x 21mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) 173mm x 136mm x 21mm (6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″) Weight 623 grams 623 grams Price ~$620 (in China) ???

OneGx1

The most smallest 4G/5G pocket gaming PC coming.

Presale start on 29th June.

Order transport start in Aug.

the client who purchase order on 29th will get free original detachable control handles.(limited units)

More info:https://t.co/AOOFSMIW22#7inch #gamingpc #RGB pic.twitter.com/FU1RRZZDXy — One-netbook official (@OnenetbookO) June 1, 2020

OneGx1

World’s smallest cloud gaming PC compatible with 4G / 5G LTE👏

It is highly recommended for those who want to use the Internet on a computer 👏👏👏👏👏👏👇👏👇👏 pic.twitter.com/YGOMy2rhaf — One-netbook official (@OnenetbookO) June 1, 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















