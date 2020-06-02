MSI’s new Cubi mini PCs are available with Intel Gemini Lake or Comet Lake chips

MSI is launching two new small form factor computers to its lineup. The new MSI Cubi 5 10M is a 4.9″ x 4.9″ x 2.1″ computer with a starting price of $549 and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor, while the MSI Cubi N is a 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.8″ model with fanless design, a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor, and a starting price of $319.

Both models are already available for purchase.

MSI Cubi 5 10M

This more powerful model is available with a choice of Intel Corei3-10110U, Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U processors and the system supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory and has an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay that can be used for a hard drive or SSD.

The system has a wireless module that supports Bluetooth 5 and WiFi 5 (or WiFi 6 on some models). And ports include:

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x headphone/line out

1 x microphone input

1 x Ethernet

The computer can be attached to the back of a computer thanks to VESA mount support. Or you can tuck it under a desk, behind a TV, or in other out of the way locations — there’s support for an optional external power switch that you can use to turn the system on and off even if it’s placed in a location that would otherwise be hard to reach.

While this system is not fanless, MSI says it has a quiet fan that generates just 23.6 dB of sound when the system is idle (although there’s no word on how loud it gets when the computer is under heavy load).

The Cubi 5 10M is available for purchase from Adorama, B&H, Newegg, and Provantage.

MSI Cubi N

The latest fanless, low-power mini PC from MSI comes with a 40W power supply (compared with 65W for the Cubi 5), and has a slightly smaller chassis.

It also comes with a choice of 6 watt processors including Intel Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake chips.

Like its sibling, the new Cubi N supports dual storage thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for a SATA SSD and a 2.5 inch drive bay for HDD or SSD storage. But this model tops out at 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and only has a single SODIMM slot. It also only supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

Ports include:

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio (mic/headphone)

The MSI Cubi N is available from Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Newegg.

