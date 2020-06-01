MSI introduces Creator 15 laptop with Core i7-10875H and NVIDIA graphics

MSI’s latest Creator-series laptop is a high-performance notebook with a 15.6 inch display and support for up to a 4K screen, a Core i7-10875H octa-core processor, 64GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics.

The new MSI Creator 15 is also fairly compact for a notebook with that kind of horsepower (particularly one with a 99.9 Wh battery). It measures 358.3mm x 248mm x 19.8mm (14.1″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″) and weighs 2.1kg (4.6 pounds).

MSI hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the company says the new laptop offers up to 40-percent better CPU performance than its predecessor, while laso including improved airflow for better cooling.

The notebook has an IR webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition, a fingerprint reader, stereo 2W speakers, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 230W power supply.

The MSI Creator 15 has two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, support for dual SSDs thanks to an M.2 slot with support for PCIe NVMe storage and a second slot with support for SATA or NVMe storage. And the notebook comes with three display options:

4K UHD IPS display with 100-percent Adobe RGB color gamut

FHD IPS touchscreen display

FHD IPS display

Graphics options range from an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU to the aforemention RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU.

Other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, USB Type-A and TYpe-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack.

press release

