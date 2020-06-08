Mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone may be coming in July

OnePlus made a name for itself in 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One, a smartphone with top-tier specs and a mid-range price tag of just $299. Since then, the prices for the company’s flagship phones has crept upward. This year’s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have starting prices of $699 and $899, respectively.

Now it looks like the company may be getting ready to launch its first mid-range smartphone since the short-lived OnePlus X.

Rumor has it that a OnePlus Z smartphone could launch in India on July 10 for about $330.

According to details in a survey posted by a member of the DesiDime forum, the phone could feature a mid-range processor paired with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, three rear cameras, and other features that are rare for phones in this price range:

6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G modem

6GB RAM

128GB storage

64MP + 16MP + 2MP rear cameras

16MP front camera (hole-punch)

4,300 mAh battery with 30W faster charging

Android Central reports that the phone is scheduled to launch in India on July 10 — although the site says the date could be subject to change (as could the phone’s name: it might also be called the OnePlus 8 Lite).

There’s no word on if or when the OnePlus Z will be available outside of India. But if the rumored specs and pricing are accurate, it could give the upcoming Google Pixel 4a a run for its money.

via 9to5Google and xda-developers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (6-05-2020) Ibram X. Kendi's Stamped from the Beginning was one of the best books I read in 2018. Now you can listen to it for free … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (6-05-2020)













