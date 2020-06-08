Mid-range OnePlus Z smartphone may be coming in July

OnePlus made a name for itself in 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One, a smartphone with top-tier specs and a mid-range price tag of just $299. Since then, the prices for the company’s flagship phones has crept upward. This year’s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have starting prices of $699 and $899, respectively.
Now it looks like the company may be getting ready to launch its first mid-range smartphone since the short-lived OnePlus X.
Rumor has it that a OnePlus Z smartphone could launch in India on July 10 for about $330.
According to details in a survey posted by a member of the DesiDime forum, the phone could feature a mid-range processor paired with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, three rear cameras, and other features that are rare for phones in this price range:
- 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G modem
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 64MP + 16MP + 2MP rear cameras
- 16MP front camera (hole-punch)
- 4,300 mAh battery with 30W faster charging
Android Central reports that the phone is scheduled to launch in India on July 10 — although the site says the date could be subject to change (as could the phone’s name: it might also be called the OnePlus 8 Lite).
There’s no word on if or when the OnePlus Z will be available outside of India. But if the rumored specs and pricing are accurate, it could give the upcoming Google Pixel 4a a run for its money.
via 9to5Google and xda-developers
