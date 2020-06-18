A month after releasing the first stable version of the new Windows Terminal app, Microsoft has introduced a preview of the next version. Windows Terminal Preview 1.1 is now available for download, and it includes new features including the ability to launch the terminal at startup, an “open in Windows Terminal” option in the Explorer right-click context menu, and more.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.1 is available from GitHub or the Microsoft Store or you can wait another month for these new features to make their way to the stable version of the app.

The Windows Terminal app is an optional new tool that brings several of Microsoft’s legacy command line utilities together under one roof. You can use it to interact with the Windows Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Windows Subsystem for Linux. But more importantly, it supports modern features including tabs, multi-pane views, and adjustable font types, among other things.

Some of the new features in Windows Terminal Preview 1.1 include:

Right-click a folder in File Explorer and choose “Open in Windows Terminal” to launch the terminal app and jump straight to that directory.

Launch Windows Terminal when your computer startups by changing the “startOnUserLogin” option to “true.”

Windows Terminal Preview 1.1 supports font weight settings.

Open a new terminal pane with an alt-click.

Set tab colors by right-clicking and choosing the “Color” option.

Rename tabs by right-clicking and choosing the “Rename Tab” option.

There’s an option to set tab sizes to “compact.”

You can find more details at the Windows Command Line blog.

