Logitech makes PC and mobile accessories including mice, keyboards, speakers, webcams, headsets, chargers, and video conferencing products. In other words, a lot of stuff made from metal and plastic.

But the company says it takes sustainability seriously — and one step it plans to take is placing a carbon impact label on the packaging for all of its products.

You’ll start to see the carbon impact label on Logitech gaming products later this year, but eventually the label will be applied to all of the company’s products. And Logitech is urging other electronics companies to follow suit.

Logitech says it’s basing its labeling on a “Life Cycle Analysis” that looks at the carbon footprint of a device across its lifespan. That takes into account the resources used to manufacture, distribute, and eventually use each device. And while there’s technically nothing stopping Logitech from just slapping any old number on the box, the company says it will work with outside organizations to verify that its products meet DEKRA certification standards.

Logitech also plans to transition to using 100-percent renewable energy for its own operations within the next 10 years.

