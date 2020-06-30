When Google launched YouTube TV a few years ago, the service delivered live TV streams from 50 networks for $35 per month, plus features including a cloud DVR and support for up to 9 user accounts. It seemed like a pretty good alternative to cable.

Then the company hiked the price to $49 last year. And now Google has announced that the price of a YouTube TV subscription is climbing to $65.

The good news is that you get more channels for that price — Google has signed a deal with ViacomCBS to bring BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 into the fold.

The bad news is that there’s currently no way to opt out of those channels if you don’t want them. And that means paying for YouTube TV on top of your internet service plan… is probably going to cost you as much as, if not more than, just paying your service provider for cable.

There are still some cheaper alternatives though. Sling TV still offers plans starting at $30 though, while Hulu TV‘s live programming plan runs $55 per month.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

