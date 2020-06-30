When Google launched YouTube TV a few years ago, the service delivered live TV streams from 50 networks for $35 per month, plus features including a cloud DVR and support for up to 9 user accounts. It seemed like a pretty good alternative to cable.
Then the company hiked the price to $49 last year. And now Google has announced that the price of a YouTube TV subscription is climbing to $65.
The good news is that you get more channels for that price — Google has signed a deal with ViacomCBS to bring BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 into the fold.
The bad news is that there’s currently no way to opt out of those channels if you don’t want them. And that means paying for YouTube TV on top of your internet service plan… is probably going to cost you as much as, if not more than, just paying your service provider for cable.
There are still some cheaper alternatives though. Sling TV still offers plans starting at $30 though, while Hulu TV‘s live programming plan runs $55 per month.
- YouTube TV has nearly doubled its price since launch, and I’m tired of it [9to5Google]
With today’s price hike, YouTube TV takes another step toward becoming the monster it seemed design to defeat. You might be better off just paying to uncut the cord and going back to cable.
- Apple’s A12Z Under Rosetta Outperforms Microsoft’s Native Arm-Based Surface Pro X [MacRumors]
The first benchmarks of macOS on ARM hardware are in, and it looks like a dev kit using Apple’s iPad Pro chip is already faster than a Microsoft Surface Pro X with a Qualcomm/Microsoft SQ1 processor… even though GeekBench is running natively on Windows and through emulation in macOS.
- Helio G35 & G25 Gaming Series Chipsets [MediaTek]
MediaTek introduces Helio G25 and G35 chips for low-cost gaming phones. They feature ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 2 GHz and 2.3 GHz respectively, and PowerVR Ge8320 graphics at 650MHz/680 MHz.
- Google’s dreaded SafetyNet hardware check has been spotted in the wild [Android Police]
Google is testing hardware-backed SafetyNet detection, which could make it hader to run apps that use SafetyNet on rooted phones in the future. That includes Netflix, Android Pay, and Nintendo games and some banking apps may not work on rooted devices.
- How to install Google Play on the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 [Liliputing]
Yesterday the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020 model) was on sale for $30 off the list price. If you picked one up and want to know how to install the Google Play Store on Amazon’s tablet, here’s the guide for you.
- GPD Win Max handheld gaming laptop crowdfunding campaign ends tonight ends tonight [Indiegogo]
Set to begin shipping in July, there are just a few hours left to lock in the pre-order pricing on this little gaming machine with an 8 inch display, integrated game controllers, and an Intel Core i5-1035G7 Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics — all of which make it a surprisingly capable (and fun to use) device for mobile PC gaming. It’s selling for $779 during crowdfunding and will likely cost around $100 more when it hits retail channels. You can find more details in Liliputing’s GPD Win Max preview, or check out some videos:
