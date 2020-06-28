Twenty years after the PlayStation 2 was released, folks are still finding new things to do with the aging game console. While hackers have found a number of ways to run homebrew code (like unsupported games) on the PS2 over the years, most have involved things like mod chips or memory cards set up to exploit vulnerabilities in the game console’s hardware.
Now a security researcher has found a new method that works with an unmodified PS2.
All you need to do is prepare a DVD with the homebrew code you want to run, such as homebrew games or backups of commercial games, then insert that DVD into the drive of a PS2. You can read ore details and see more videos of the exploit in action in a blog post, or check out the code (and instructions) at github.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- FreeDVDBoot [CTurt]
- Windows File Recovery [Microsoft]
Microsoft has a new Windows File Recovery app for restoring files you may have accidentally deleted. It supports many common file and storage types But it’s a command line tool for power users. If you want a GUI, try Recuva or other third-party apps.
- Microsoft removes manual deferrals from Windows Update by IT pros ‘to prevent confusion’ [ZDNet]
Microsoft no longer lets Windows 10 Pro users easily defer OS updates for up to a year. Now you can pause them for up to 35 days… just like Home users. There is still an option to defer updates by setting a Local Group Policy change, but it’s more work.
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $80 ($30 off) [Amazon]
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is on sale for $80 (Kindle + cover, 1-year FreeTime Unlimited, and 2-year worry-free guarantee)
- One Netbook OneGX1 first look photos [Liliputing]
The One Netbook One GX prototype just arrived for testing. This 7 inch mini-laptop has a 7 inch FHD display, a Core i5-10210Y processor, and Intel UHD graphics. Future models will have Tiger Lake/Iris Plus. One unusual feature? 4G LTE support. Pre-orders begin Jun 29th.
