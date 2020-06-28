Twenty years after the PlayStation 2 was released, folks are still finding new things to do with the aging game console. While hackers have found a number of ways to run homebrew code (like unsupported games) on the PS2 over the years, most have involved things like mod chips or memory cards set up to exploit vulnerabilities in the game console’s hardware.

Now a security researcher has found a new method that works with an unmodified PS2.

All you need to do is prepare a DVD with the homebrew code you want to run, such as homebrew games or backups of commercial games, then insert that DVD into the drive of a PS2. You can read ore details and see more videos of the exploit in action in a blog post, or check out the code (and instructions) at github.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















