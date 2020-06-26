Liliputing has been publishing news, reviews, and how to articles related to tiny computers for more than a dozen years. And in that time, the web has changed. A lot.

Every now and again I try to make sure the site changes with it… so for the second time this year, we’ve switched to a new, modern theme in an effort to adopt the latest web technologies and offer a faster, more streamlined experience.

In today’s Lilbits news roundup, we’ve got more details about the latest design for Liliputing.com as well as stories about Intel Lakefield processor benchmarks, updates on the Chuwi LarkBox and GPD Win Max, and more.

After years of using themes based on the Genesis Framework, Liliputing is now using a customized theme based on Automattic’s open source NewsPack theme. It’s a responsive theme that plays well with desktop and mobile devices, but it features better integration with Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages technology than our old theme. And while customizing the new theme, I was able to do away with 8 WordPress plugins that were no longer needed.

One of them is wpDiscuz, the plugin Liliputing had been using to make comments look pretty. But it was one of the bigger resource hogs running on the site, and I noticed recently that the latest version of wpDiscuz doesn’t seem to play well with AMP (making it difficult for visitors to reply to comments after clicking an AMP link from a Google search).

So the comment system is now based on native WordPress comment functionality with a few tweaks from Automattic’s Jetpack service and a little custom CSS. It’s less pretty, but it should be faster. And more importantly, you should be able to comment from any device, no matter how you get to the site.

One issue that I’ve spent the last week trying to work out was that some Liliputing readers weren’t seeing fresh content when they visited the home page unless they manually refreshed the browser tab. I think we’ve identified and corrected the caching settings that caused that problem. But if you’re still experiencing that issue (or any other), please let me know in the comments to this post.

Feel free to sound off about font sizes, colors, or other things that may have caught your eye. I can’t promise to address every concern, but I’m open to feedback.

