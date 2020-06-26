Liliputing has been publishing news, reviews, and how to articles related to tiny computers for more than a dozen years. And in that time, the web has changed. A lot.
Every now and again I try to make sure the site changes with it… so for the second time this year, we’ve switched to a new, modern theme in an effort to adopt the latest web technologies and offer a faster, more streamlined experience.
In today’s Lilbits news roundup, we’ve got more details about the latest design for Liliputing.com as well as stories about Intel Lakefield processor benchmarks, updates on the Chuwi LarkBox and GPD Win Max, and more.
After years of using themes based on the Genesis Framework, Liliputing is now using a customized theme based on Automattic’s open source NewsPack theme. It’s a responsive theme that plays well with desktop and mobile devices, but it features better integration with Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages technology than our old theme. And while customizing the new theme, I was able to do away with 8 WordPress plugins that were no longer needed.
One of them is wpDiscuz, the plugin Liliputing had been using to make comments look pretty. But it was one of the bigger resource hogs running on the site, and I noticed recently that the latest version of wpDiscuz doesn’t seem to play well with AMP (making it difficult for visitors to reply to comments after clicking an AMP link from a Google search).
So the comment system is now based on native WordPress comment functionality with a few tweaks from Automattic’s Jetpack service and a little custom CSS. It’s less pretty, but it should be faster. And more importantly, you should be able to comment from any device, no matter how you get to the site.
One issue that I’ve spent the last week trying to work out was that some Liliputing readers weren’t seeing fresh content when they visited the home page unless they manually refreshed the browser tab. I think we’ve identified and corrected the caching settings that caused that problem. But if you’re still experiencing that issue (or any other), please let me know in the comments to this post.
Feel free to sound off about font sizes, colors, or other things that may have caught your eye. I can’t promise to address every concern, but I’m open to feedback.
- What’s new with Liliputing.com? [Liliputing]
You may have noticed things look a little different at https://liliputing.com. We’ve been working out the kinks in a new site theme and layout that should be faster and more streamlined. It’s also caused a few headaches (most of which are resolved (I hope). Feedback is welcome.
- First benchmarks of Intel’s Lakefield Hybrid CPU [NotebookCheck]
Initial Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor benchmarks — single core performance is slower than a Core m3-8100Y, but multi-core is better than Core i7-8500Y. The Iris Plus GPU runs at just 500 MHz, so expect Intel UHD-like performance.
- Microsoft’s Surface Duo to come with new multitasking feature [Windows Latest]
Microsoft is developing an “app groups” feature for its upcoming Surface Duo Android phone. This will allow you to create groups so you can launch two apps at once, with one appearing on each screen. App Group shortcuts will be pinned to the home screen.
- GPD Win Max handheld gaming PC production is underway [/r/gpdwin]
GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop mass production is underway. The little laptop, which I reviewed recently, has an Intel Ice Lake processor, Iris Plus graphics, and integrated game controllers. It’s expected to ship to backers of the crowdfunding campaign in July. But click the link above and you can see some pictures of the device being assembled by factory workers.
- Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 Tablet [press release]
Panasonic has introduced the ToughBook A3 rugged Android tablet with a 10.1 inch display for industries where gadgets need to be sturdy, rainproof, and drop proof.
- Chuwi LarkBox stretch goal — smaller AC adapter [Indiegogo]
Update: After meeting a crowdfunding stretch goal, Chuwi says it’ll ship the LarkBox 2.4 inch mini PC (which I reviewed this month) with a smaller AC adapter that looks more like a phone charger than a laptop power brick.
- I found another use for the Chuwi LarkBox [YouTube]
Staring at the 2.4 inch cube on my desk one day, it occurred to me there’s another thing you can do with a computer small enough to hold in the palm of your hand. It turns out the LarkBox makes a decent (if expensive) juggling toy.
