This week Apple confirmed that it’s preparing to transition from Intel to ARM chips for upcoming Mac computers, and the upcoming macOS Big Sur will be the company’s first desktop operating system designed for Apple Silicon chips based on ARM architecture.

Befitting a move so big, it’ll also be the first version of the Mac operating system in 18 years that’s not called OS X. Say hello to OS 11.

Among other things, the move will give Apple more control over the way its Mac hardware and software interact with one another. It’ll also mean that iPhones, iPads, and Macs will eventually all be running similar chips… so it should come as no surprise that iOS apps will run on ARM-based Macs.

Concerned that ARM chips might not offer the kind of performance we’ve come to expect? It all depends on how they’re configured — in another big win for ARM this week, a supercomputer with ARM-based chips took the number one spot in the TOP500 and GRAPH500 lists of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for the first time.

The Fugaku supercomputer built by Riken and Fujitsu isn’t exactly an energy-efficient machine though. It offers 415 petaFLOPS of performance, but consumers a massive 28 megawatts of power.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















