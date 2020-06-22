The latest mini-laptop from One Netbook is a computer with a 7 inch display, a backlit keyboard, a big exhaust fan in the back, and a set of detachable game controllers that can be connected to the side of the system.
The One GX is designed to be a handheld gaming computer, and later this year One Netbook plans to ship a model with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and Intel Xe graphics. But Tiger Lake chips aren’t ready to go yet, so the company plans to begin shipping a less powerful version in August.
When that version of the One GX goes up for pre-order on June 29th, it’ll have a 7 watt Intel Core i5-10210Y quad-core processor with Intel UHD graphics. But it’ll also be available with something you don’t often find on mini-laptops: support for cellular networks.
One Netbook will offer optional 4G LTE and 5G modules. Readers have been asking me about network support since the One GX was first announced, and I haven’t had any answers… until now. One Netbook is shipping me a One GX prototype, and it’ll come with the 4G LTE modem most likely to be used in models of the little laptop set to ship in North America.
As far as I can tell, it should support most US wireless networks to some degree — although it lacks Band 17 and 71 support, which could have an impact on AT&T and T-Mobile coverage, respectively.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- One GX mini laptop 4G network bands (US model) [@Liliputing]
Network support will vary by region, but a US model will support LTE-FDD:B2/B4/B5/B7/B12/B13/B25/B26/B29/B30/B66 LTE-TDD:B41
- Another Mi TV Stick leak (two versions?) [GizmoChina]
The upcoming Xiaomi Mi TV Stick may come in two versions — 1080p and 4K, with the 1080p model possibly selling for $49 and up. Both are expected to run Android TV software, but the 4K model will have better specs. (and a higher price tag).
- Early Intel Core i7-1165G7 and Intel Xe benhmarks [NotebookCheck]
Pre-release, unofficial, best-taken-with-grain-of-salt benchmarks suggest Intel’s top-of-the-line Tiger Lake chips with Intel Xe graphics may offer stronger GPU performance than AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics included in the Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 9 4900HS.
- We bought Walmart’s $140 laptop so you wouldn’t have to [Ars Technica]
This Ars Technica review of Walmart’s $140 Evoo 11.6 inch Windows 10 laptop is a great read. But long story short, there’s a reason it’s just $140.
- Apple’s Secretive AR and VR Headset Plans Altered by Internal Differences [Bloomberg Businessweek]
According to a report from @BW Apple has been working on VR/AR devices for five years, and could released a VR headset (code-named N301) by 2022, with smart glasses (N421) coming in 2023. Expect Siri, lightweight designs, and an on-device app store.
- Delores Source Code Released! [Grumpy Gamer]
Ron Gilbert has released the source code for Delores, a Thimbleweed Park mini-adventure game released for free in May. It’s free for personal use (so you can do pretty much anything but publish your own game based on the code).
- Some Amazon Kindle (2019) units are shipping with 8GB of storage (2X the advertised amount) [/r/Kindle]
Amazon seems to be shipping some entry-level Kindle eReaders to customers with 8GB of storage, despite only advertising 4GB on its website. Maybe an official upgrade is in the works?
- One Netbook One GX Mini laptop with detachable game controllers [@one_netbook]
One Netbook’s latest video of the upcoming OneGx mini laptop showcases the detachable game controllers.
OneGx1コントローラー付けた動画です🤗🎮#OneGx1 #7inch #gamingpc #UMPC #着脱式コントローラー #RGBキーボード #4G #5G #PuyoPuyoChampions #FIFAONLINE4 pic.twitter.com/KWgv86Nhpd
— ONE-NETBOOK Japan (@one_netbook) June 20, 2020
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.