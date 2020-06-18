Google’s Chrome web browser is fast, versatile, and… a bit of a resource hog. But that could be about to change for Windows users.
Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 May 2020 Update includes a change that could allow the Edge web browser to reduce memory consumption by as much as 27-percent. And the folks at Windows Latest did a little digging and found that Google is looking to take advantage of the same feature, which means Chrome could also see a sharp reduction in memory usage soon.
Or maybe Google will just find a way to add features to use up all the RAM that Windows just freed up.
Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 update) started rolling out recently, and it includes a feature that cuts RAM usage for the Edge web browser by up to 27-percent. Google Chrome may see a similar improvement in memory usage.
According to a report from Canalys, Smartwatch shipments were up 12-percent in Q1, 2020 with Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin driving growth… but Apple and Fitbit saw year-over-year shipments fall.
PowKiddy, the company that brought us a cheap, underpowered Nintendo Switch lookalike recently, is also selling a Linux-based handheld game system that looks like a GameBoy Advance SP.
14 Square Enix games return to the NVIDIA GeForce Now game streaming platform, including several Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Just Cause titles. This comes after the publisher (and several others) pulled their games from the service earlier this year, prompting NVIDIA to switch to an opt-in model for game publishers.
The HBO Max app isn’t officially available for Amazon Fire TV devices. But you can sideload the Android app and run it on a Fire TV. This guide walks you through the process of doing that in a way that makes the app easy to use (and find).
It looks like Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi TV Stick with Android TV software will be available in US and global versions.
Zoom announces that (prior to earlier plans), end to end encryption will be available to all users, whether you have a free or paid account. A beta is set to begin in July.
Intel exec teases gaming performance of its upcoming Tiger Lake chips with Intel Xe integrated graphics by showing a laptop running Battlefield V at 30+ fps. That could put it ahead of AMD’s Radeon Vega 8 graphics for Ryzen laptops.
Perks of the job! Took a prototype Tiger Lake system for a spin on Battlefield V to stretch its legs. Impressive thin and light gaming perf with Xe graphics! Early drivers/sw, but it’s the first time I’ve seen this game run like this on integrated gfx. More later this year! pic.twitter.com/f1Qlz2jMyB
— Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) June 17, 2020
