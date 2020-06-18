Google’s Chrome web browser is fast, versatile, and… a bit of a resource hog. But that could be about to change for Windows users.

Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 May 2020 Update includes a change that could allow the Edge web browser to reduce memory consumption by as much as 27-percent. And the folks at Windows Latest did a little digging and found that Google is looking to take advantage of the same feature, which means Chrome could also see a sharp reduction in memory usage soon.

Or maybe Google will just find a way to add features to use up all the RAM that Windows just freed up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.


