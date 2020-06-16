The Chuwi LarkBox is a desktop computer stuffed into a tiny box that measures just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″. Chuwi will begin taking pre-orders through an Indiegogo campaign set to begin on June 23rd for $169 and up, but the company sent me a demo unit to try out ahead of launch and it arrived yesterday.

So after doing a quick unboxing, naturally I decided to set it up and use it as my work machine for the day. It’s exceeded my expectations so far.

I’ll have a more detailed review soon, but for now I can say that while the LarkBox certainly isn’t a speed demon. I’ve spent about 8 hours researching and writing blog posts, cropping and resizing images, chatting in Slack, and streaming music via Spotify. The LarkBox has been able to keep up, even if it starts to get a little sluggish when I ask it to open too many browser tabs at once.

While I suspect most people would be more likely to use a tiny PC like this as a media streamer, file server, or other niche applications, it’s nice to know that you can use it for work if that’s what you really want to do. It’s probably not the best choice for serious gaming or graphics work though.

The LarkBox is also reasonably quiet. The fan is audible if you get close enough, but in a room with a small amount of ambient noise, it’s not all that noticeable.

One issue I did run into is that the LarkBox only has a single USB-C port that’s used for charging, and the system doesn’t seem to be able to draw power from my USB-C hub. So I wasn’t able to use that hub and instead quickly filled up all the little PC’s ports with a keyboard, mouse monitor, and speakers.

Fun fact — every article posted to Liliputing today was written using a Chuwi LarkBox mini PC with an Intel Celeron J4115 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Expect a detailed review soon. https://t.co/v93wqFLSyR pic.twitter.com/WwpwOzFiHG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 16, 2020



