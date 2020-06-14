Less than two weeks after xda-developers posted images of a new Google-branded Android TV device that looks like it could be a next-gen Chromecast, the site has a new report that gives us an idea of what kind of specs the media streaming dongle will have.

Basically you can expect the same sort of hardware found in a number of recent media streamers… but in a small package that could support Google’s Stadia game streaming service, among other things. All in all, it looks like this could be Google’s eventual replacement for the current-gen Chromecast Ultra.

Meanwhile, the company has dropped the price of its entry-level Chromecast from $35 to $30.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

2 Comments
Nightyume

Hey Brad.

Just my take but I miss seeing the number of comments from the main page. Sometimes I’d only go into a specific article to see what people had said (or if there had been new replies I might go in again).

Reply
Brad Linder

Thanks for the feedback. I ran into an issue with the WordPress theme I had been using, and decided to try out a new one — out of the box, it doesn’t support displaying comment counts on the homepage and other archive pages, but I’ll dig around and see if I can find a way to bring that back.

Reply