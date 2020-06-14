Less than two weeks after xda-developers posted images of a new Google-branded Android TV device that looks like it could be a next-gen Chromecast, the site has a new report that gives us an idea of what kind of specs the media streaming dongle will have.
Basically you can expect the same sort of hardware found in a number of recent media streamers… but in a small package that could support Google’s Stadia game streaming service, among other things. All in all, it looks like this could be Google’s eventual replacement for the current-gen Chromecast Ultra.
Meanwhile, the company has dropped the price of its entry-level Chromecast from $35 to $30.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle leaked (again) [Liliputing]
Update: Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle, code-named “Sabrina” will likely feature an Amlogic S905X2 processor, 2GB of RAM, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.1.
- Google Chromecast [Google Store]
Google Chromecast gets a permanent $5 price cut. Now you can pick up one of Google’s cheap media streamers for $30.
- Where’s Pixel 4a? [@jon_prosser]
Now it looks like Google might *announce* the Pixel 4a in July, but hold off on shipping it until October. At this rate, if the rumors are true, it could mean that Google will launch the Pixel 4a alongside the Pixel 5 (maybe it’ll be called the Pixel 5a?)
- Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon – BETA Release [Linux Mint]
Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” beta released with new “Warpinator” tool for quickly sharing files over a local network, improved support for NVIDIA Optimus graphics switching, and other improvements.
- Android 11 will finally lift the idiotic 4GB cap on video recordings [Android Police]
Android 11 will remove the 4GB file size limit on video recordings. But camera apps will need to be updated to support larger recordings. The Google Camera app doesn’t support it yet, but at least one third-party app does.
Hey Brad.
Just my take but I miss seeing the number of comments from the main page. Sometimes I’d only go into a specific article to see what people had said (or if there had been new replies I might go in again).
Thanks for the feedback. I ran into an issue with the WordPress theme I had been using, and decided to try out a new one — out of the box, it doesn’t support displaying comment counts on the homepage and other archive pages, but I’ll dig around and see if I can find a way to bring that back.