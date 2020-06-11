Lilbits 6-11-2020: Game Streaming expansion

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform officially works with computers, Chromecast Ultra media streamers, and a limited number of recent Android phones. But now Google has added beta/experimental support for just about any recent Android device which could turn the device already in your pocket into a game console.
Stadia for phones also now includes support for touchscreen controls, which means you don’t need a gamepad to play on a phone or tablet.
Meanwhile, rival game streaming platform NVIDIA GeForce Now is also added support for new devices… but in this case, we’re talking about smart TVs and media streamers. Previously if you wanted to use GeForce Now with a TV your best bet was to buy an NVIDIA Stream TV device. But now there’s beta support for most Android TV devices.
- This Week on Stadia [Stadia]
Google now lets you stream Stadia games to any smartphone “that can install the Stadia App,” and not just officially supported devices including Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, and Razer phones. But universal support is still under development.
- NVIDIA GeForce Now for Android TV [Google Play]
NVIDIAs GeForce Now game streaming service adds beta support for most Android TV devices. Previously the only officially supported Android TV box had been the NVIDIA Shield TV.
- HTC will release Desire 20 series on June 16 [9to5Google]
Your occasional reminder that HTC is still making smartphones.
- Status on Amazon Fire Toolbox V7.2 Update [xda-developers]
Amazon Fire Toolbox v7.2 is likely coming this weekend and will probably add support for the new 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet. This unofficial tool makes it easy to install Google Play, remove Amazon apps, and make other changes to Amazon’s tablets.
- CrossTalk attack impacts Intel’s mobile, desktop, and server CPUs [ZDNet]
Another day, another vulnerability that allows a malicious hacker to access protected data on a computer with an Intel processor by using a side-channel attack.
- Arm CPUs Hit By Straight Line Speculation Vulnerability, LLVM Adds Initial Mitigation [Phoronix]
Arm CPUs aren’t immune from speculative execution, side-channel attacks either.
- Xiaomi unveils Redmi Router AX5 – a Wi-Fi 6 router with mesh networking support [xda-developers]
Xiaomi’s new Redmi AX5 is a WiFi 6 (802.11ax) router that’ll sell for about $35 in China. It runs a custom OS based on OpenWRT and features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor.
- Samsung Galaxy S7+ certification [Bluetooth SIG]
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ received Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of an expected launch later this summer. Rumor has it the Tab S7+ will be a 12.4 inch tablet, while a smaller 11 inch model will be called the Galaxy Tab S7.
