Lilbits 6-04-2020: AFTVNews returns, Apple “Prime” may be in the works, and Playdate runs Doom

First playable version of Doom on the Playdate. Still very early but I guess I will cross out “Port Doom” from my bucket list. My main inspiration was @fabynou Game Engine Black Book. pic.twitter.com/Qy21oTYkvf
— Nic (@NicMagnier) May 31, 2020
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- First playable version of Doom on the Playdate [@NicMagnier]
Yes, it runs Doom: Developer ports the classic first-person shooter to the Playdate handheld game system (the one with a hand-crank on the side). But… can it run Crysis?
- AFTVnews is back! [AFTVNews]
After taking a year off to go be a product manager at Amazon, @Elias is back in the editor’s seat at the premiere site for Amazon Fire TV news and how tos.
- iOS 13.5.5 code provides evidence of future Apple services bundle [9to5Mac]
More evidence that Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Prime-like subscription bundle that grants customers access to Apple Music, TV+, and Music. The latest clues come from code in iOS 13.5.5 beta.
- Hulu scraps support for older Roku devices [Ars Technica]
Hulu ends support for some older Roku media streamers including devices released around 2011/2012. You already couldn’t use those devices to watch Hulu’s live TV streams, later this month you won’t be able to stream Hulu at all. Netflix has already dropped support for some older Roku devices.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
Daily Deals (6-04-2020)
Have a Chromebook, or looking to buy one? Google is giving away free copies of DOOM and DOOM II as a perk. It joins …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…