Liliputing

Lilbits 6-03-2020: Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 is here, TrueNAS embraces Linux, and more

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Right on schedule, Amazon has flipped the switch from “pre-order” to “buy now” for the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.

The starting price for this year’s model is $10 higher, but what you get for that money is a faster tablet with speedier WiFi, more RAM, more storage, a USB-C port, and a more powerful processor. You can also pay a little more for a Fire HD 8 Plus model that has an extra gigabyte of RAM and support for wireless charging.

I’m expecting mine to arrive later this week, so I’ll let you know if it’s as easy as ever to sideload the Google Play Store soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x