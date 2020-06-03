Lilbits 6-03-2020: Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 is here, TrueNAS embraces Linux, and more

Right on schedule, Amazon has flipped the switch from “pre-order” to “buy now” for the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.

The starting price for this year’s model is $10 higher, but what you get for that money is a faster tablet with speedier WiFi, more RAM, more storage, a USB-C port, and a more powerful processor. You can also pay a little more for a Fire HD 8 Plus model that has an extra gigabyte of RAM and support for wireless charging.

I’m expecting mine to arrive later this week, so I’ll let you know if it’s as easy as ever to sideload the Google Play Store soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

