Lilbits 6-03-2020: Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 is here, TrueNAS embraces Linux, and more

Right on schedule, Amazon has flipped the switch from “pre-order” to “buy now” for the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.
The starting price for this year’s model is $10 higher, but what you get for that money is a faster tablet with speedier WiFi, more RAM, more storage, a USB-C port, and a more powerful processor. You can also pay a little more for a Fire HD 8 Plus model that has an extra gigabyte of RAM and support for wireless charging.
I’m expecting mine to arrive later this week, so I’ll let you know if it’s as easy as ever to sideload the Google Play Store soon.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) is now available [Amazon]
Amazon’s newest Fire HD 8 tablet is now available for $90 and up (or 2 for $160). It has a faster processor, more RAM, faster WiFi, and a USB-C port.
- ZTE quietly announced a 4G version of the Axon 11 [xda-developers]
ZTE launched the Axon 11 in March, featuring a Snapdragon 765G processor, 90Hz display, and 5G support. Now the company has quietly added a 4G version with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. Everything else is the same.
- Starting our next Open Source Project – TrueNAS SCALE [iX Systems]
The developers of TrueNAS reveal they’re working on a new NAS (network attached storage) operating system called TrueNAS Scale, which will be based on Debian 11 Linux. The company’s TrueNAS Core and Enterprise will still be based on FreeBSD.
- Intel Launches Atom Denverton “Refresh” and “Low Power” Server Processors [CNX-Software]
Intel launches four new low-power Atom C3000 series chips designed for servers including dual-core, quad-core, and octa-core processors based on “Denverton” architecture.
