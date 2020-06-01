Lilbits 6-01-2020: PC sticks, game consoles, and open source smartphone operating systems

A month after Liliputing reported on a $190 PC stick with a dual-core Intel Gemini Lake processor called the MINISFORUM S40, a new model call the S41 is available. And it’s got a quad-core Gemini Lake processor, which should lead to a significant performance bump when it comes to multitasking or running multi-threaded applications.
The MINISFORUM S41 is available from Banggood for $200. Meanwhile, the price of the dual-core S40 has dropped to $150 if you don’t need the extra two CPU cores.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
The MINISFORUM S41 is a $200 PC-on-a-stick with a quad-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. via AndroidPC.es
Linux-based smartphone operating system postmarketOS turns 3 years old, now boots on 200+ devices (not all of which can do much more than boot), and continues building on the promise of delivering long life to aging smartphones.
ZTE introduces mid-range Axon 11 SE 5G smartphone for the Chinese market, with MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, 6.5 inch 2340 x 1080 pixel display, quad cameras, and a 4,000 mAH battery. It sells for about $280 and up in China (for a 6GB/128GB version).
Sony postponed its scheduled June 4 PS5 event because, as Google said when postponing its Android 11 beta event over the weekend, now isn’t the time for a celebration.
The first 500 Atari VCS units are scheduled to come off the factory line in mid-June, and the team behind the Linux-based gaming PC with a retro-inspired design hope to produce the other 11K+ units for Indiegogo backers this summer.
