After launching in South Korea in May, the LG Velvet smartphone is going global starting this month.

LG says its latest phone will be available in select European markets in June, before rolling out to North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America “in the weeks ahead.”

The phone combines a new deign language with upper mid-range specs. In Korea it sells for about $735, but there’s no word on international pricing yet.

LG notes that the phone uses what the company calls its new 3D Arc Design language, with “smooth polished surfaces,  shimmering colors” and “curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges.”

But if it’s specs you’re interested in, here you go:

Display 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel P-OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB + microSD (up to 2TB)
Rear Cameras 48MP + 8MP wide + 5MP depth
Front camera 16MP
Wireless 5G, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
Ports USB 3.1 Type-C, microSD
Speakers Stereo
Battery 4,300 mAh
Charging QC Quick Charge 4+
Security Fingerprint sensor
Waterproof IP68
Dimensions 167.2mm x 74.1mm x 7.9mm
Price 180 grams

The phone also supports an optional LG Dual Screen accessory, which is a case that features a second 6.8 inch,m 2460 x 1080 pixel display that you can interact with when opened, and a 2.1 inch monochrome cover display for when the case/cover is closed.

The Dual Screen add-on connects via USB-C and features a 360 degree hinge that lets you flip the cover all the way around or lock the screen in place at any angle in case you want to prop up the phone like a laptop or stand it in tent mode.






