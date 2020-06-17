Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme line of laptops combine high-power hardware with relatively compact designs, typically with starting weights of less than four pounds.

Now Lenovo is updating several high-performance ThinkPad laptops with several new models sporting 10th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA graphics. Among other things, that means we can expect the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 with a 45 watt Intel Comet Lake-H processor to ship in July. Lenovo will also release a new ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 in July. It’s a laptop that’s similar to the ThinkPad X1 Extreme in many respects, except its positioned as a mobile workstation.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 features a 15.6 inch display with support for up to 600-nits of brightness and Lenovo will offer the laptop with up to an Intel Core i9 vPro processor and NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics.

It’s expected to ship in July for $1749 and up.

The ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 version of the notebook is also launching in July, but it’ll be priced at $2019 and up. While Lenovo’s press release doesn’t spell out all the differences between the two notebooks, the new ThinkPad P1 is said to have a 4K UHD display. It’ll also most likely feature NVIDIA Quadro graphics rather than a consumer-grade NVIDIA GeForce GPU.

Both notebooks support WiFi 6 and both will be available with optional support for 4G LTE.

Other new models include the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 and Lenovo ThinkPad P17 notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics, a 94Wh battery, and support for up to 4TB of storage and 128GB of RAM.

The ThinkPad P15 has a 15.6 inch display while the P17 is a 17 inch notebook. Both will be available in July with prices starting at $1979 and $2119, respectively.






