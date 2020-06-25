Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold will be one of the first laptop/tablet hybrids with a flexible OLED display when it ships this summer. But it’s expected to sell for $2500 and up.

Now it looks like Lenovo may have a more affordable option for folks that want a big foldable tablet.

An unannounced Lenovo Yoga dual screen laptop makes an appearance in a leaked presentation shared by WalkingCat on Twitter.

Unlike the ThinkPad X1 Fold, which has a single display with a flexible design that allows it to fold in half, the Yoga dual screen devices appears to have two touchscreen displays connected at the center by a hinge.

This allows you to open the system up like a tablet (with a line down the center), or use it like a laptop (with the bottom area used for writing, drawing, or text input, and the top functioning as a display).

Like Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Neo dual-screen tablet, the Lenovo Yoga dual screen device also seems to work with an optional keyboard add-on, which can be placed atop part of the lower screen for tactile feedback while you type (something you didn’t really get when using some of Lenovo’s earlier dual-screen tablets).

According to the presenter in the video, Lenovo plans to release this new dual-screen tablet in 2021, suggesting that it could ship with Windows 10X, Microsoft’s upcoming operating system that’s designed for both single-display and dual-screen devices.

Lenovo and Microsoft aren’t the only company working on devices in this category. Dell also showed off a set of foldable computer prototypes earlier this year and Asus and HP have also said they’re working on dual-screen systems that will run Windows 10X.

Share this:






Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.