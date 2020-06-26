Another day, another leak from Lenovo. Yesterday we learned the company is working on a previously unannounced dual-screen Lenovo Yoga computer. Now we have our first look at a new Lenovo Yoga Carbon laptop with a 13 inch display and support for “up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7” processor.

In other words, there’s a strong chance that we’re looking at one of Lenovo’s first thin and light premium laptops sporting an Intel Tiger Lake processor and Intel Xe graphics.

While there’s no word on the price or release date, a set of presentation slides posted to Twitter by WalkingCat paints a picture of the spec sheet for the Yoga Carbon (13″) laptop:

Display 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 CPU Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Battery 50Wh Audio Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos Security Fingerprint reader, screen blurs when you look away Dimensions 14.25mm (0.56 inches) thick Weight 995 grams (2.2 pounds)

Lenovo says the display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and blue light protection and the laptop supports technology that allows the screen to blur automatically when you’re not looking at it, to make it harder for people to read over your shoulder or peek at your screen when you step away.

The lightweight laptop has a carbon fiber body, but Lenovo says the 50Wh battery can provide up to 16 hours of run time. I’d take that with a grain of salt, but the processors apparently has a “lower TDP vs STD version,” suggesting this notebook could either feature a low-power Tiger Lake-Y series processor, or perhaps an version of a Tiger Lake-U chip that’s been configured to consume less power. That could help provide longer battery life and/or allow for a thinner, lighter, and possibly fanless design. That’s just speculation though.

Other features are said to include a “color matched backlit keyboard,” a “flip to boot” feature, and support for WiFi 6.

via NotebookCheck and WalkingCat

