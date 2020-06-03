Lenovo launches Chromebook Flex 3i – an 11.6 inch convertible notebook

Lenovo has quietly added a new 11.6 inch convertible Chromebook to its budget laptop lineup. The new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is listed as “sold out” on the company’s US website, but you should be able to snag one for $330 when it’s available.

It’s apparently in stock in other markets including Hong Kong and Singapore.

The new Chromebook is a fairly compact computer that measures about 11.4″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″ and which weighs about 2.6 pounds. There are some pretty large bezels around the display though.

Specs include:

11.6 inch 1366 x 768 pixel IPS touchscreen display (250 nits)

Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core Gemini Lake Refresh processor

4GB LPDDR4-2400 RAM

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2

720p webcam

2 x 2W speakers

2 x USB Type-C ports

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

microSD card reader

3.5mm audio jack

45Wh battery

The laptop has a 360-degree hinge, which means you can flip the screen all the way around and hold the computer as a tablet, or prop it up at a 270 degree angle and use the back of the keyboard like a stand. The power and volume buttons are also on the side, where they’re accessible no matter what mode you’re using the computer in.

Like most recent Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i should be able to support Android and Linux apps as well as Chrome apps and websites. But with a relatively low-power processor and 768p display, it’s clear that this is basically a budget device that would probably sell for well under $300 if it weren’t for the fact that it has a touchscreen and convertible tablet-style design.

