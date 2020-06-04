Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11.6 inch display for $230

Lenovo is selling a previously unannounced budget Chromebook with an 11.6 inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The new Lenovo Chromebook 3 is now available from Lenovo for $230.

While that’s a pretty decent price for an entry-level laptop, it’s worth keeping in mind that you’re also getting entry-level specs. The laptop has a 1366 x 768 pixel 250-nit TN display with limited viewing angles and a low-power dual-core processor.

The good news is that it looks like even entry-level Chromebooks are now coming with more memory and storage than they used to. And ultimately, the specs for this laptop are pretty similar to those for the new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i, but by giving up the Flex’s IPS touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge, you knock $100 off the price tag.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 measures 11.3″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″ and weighs less than 2.5 pounds. It features LPDDR4-2400 memory and eMMC storage, a 720p webcam, and a 42 Wh battery.

Other features include two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a microSD card reader.

via Chrome Unboxed

