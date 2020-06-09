IDC: Google shipped 7.2 million Pixel devices in 2019

Google’s Pixel line of smartphones tend to have great cameras, good software, and… relatively limited appeal, if market share is anything to go by.

While Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo continue to dominate the smartphone space in terms of shipment volume, Google has yet to crack the top 10 list.

But according to IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo, Google’s Pixel brand had its best year ever in 2019, with 7.2 million devices shipped.

. @Google continues to expand the #Pixel portfolio and sales are growing. In 2019 shipments grew 52% YoY to reach the highest volume ever, with strong performances in the USA, Western Europe and Japan. It now ships more units than @oneplus but it is still far from reaching Top10 pic.twitter.com/qY66isF9vN — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) June 9, 2020

By comparison, IDC says Apple shipped nearly 74 million phones in just the last three months of 2019, and Samsung shipped more than 69 million during the same period. So Google’s not exactly playing in the same field as those companies yet.

But with a 52-percent year-over-year increase, it seems like Pixel sales are definitely picking up. Jeronimo doesn’t suggest any reasons for the uptick, but given the lukewarm reviews for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, it seems likely that the mid-range Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL played a significant role.

Not only did Google have four phones to sell in 2019, at a variety of price points. But the mid-range models punched above their weight class thanks to support for most of the same high-quality camera features available in the Pixel 3 in a phone that sold for about half the price. They also get the same 3 years of monthly security updates.

I guess we’ll find out whether Google can repeat that success in 2020 whenever the company actually gets around to launching the anticipated Google Pixel 4a. It sounds like the company might not be off to a great start this year, with reports suggesting the Pixel 4 has been something of a flop.

