HTC has become a bit player in the global smartphone space since selling the bulk of its phone business to Google in 2017 (and arguably for a few years before that). But the company continues to crank out new phones from time to time. And now HTC has unveiled two new smartphones including the company’s first 5G-ready model.

The new HTC U20 5G is set to go up for pre-order in Taiwan July 1st for about $640, while the HTC Desire 20 Pro is a $300 phone more modest specs (and no 5G support) set to go on sale In Taiwan June 18th.

HTC says the phones should also be available in “other markets” in the future.

While the HTC U20 5G is the company’s new top-of-the-line model, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip rather than a more powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. The good news is that this means you generally get a lower price tag and longer battery life (especially since the phone also has a pretty big battery). But that comes at the cost of some performance.

The Desire 20 Pro, meanwhile, has a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4G LTE support, and less RAM. But it also sells for less than half the price.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each of HTC’s new phones:

HTC U20 5G HTC Desire 20 Pro Display 6.8 inch, 2400 x 1080 6.5 inch, 2340 x 1080 Processor Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 665 Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 610 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 256GB + microSD 128GB + microSD Rear cameras 48MP + 8MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro 48MP + 8MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro Front camera 32MP 25MP Security Fingerprint reader (rear) Fingerprint reader (rear) Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 18W QC 4.0 QC 3.0 Wireless 5G NR, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Ports USB-C USB-C, 3.5mm audio Dimensions 171.2mm x 78.12mm x 9.4mm 162mm x 77mm x 9.4mm Weight 215.5 grams 201 grams

