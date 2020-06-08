HP’s new Chromebook 11a coming this month for $219

In addition to launching a new premium Chromebook, HP has announced that it’s refreshing its budget Chromebook lineup with a new HP Chromebook 11a featuring a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a $219 starting price (although Best Buy already has the notebook on sale for $50 off).

While the price is certainly right, there’s not really much setting the new Chromebook apart from one you could have picked up three years ago.

That’s because, like many budget Chromebooks from 2017 and 2018, the new HP Chromebook 11a is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake processor, a 6 watt chip based on Intel Atom architecture that was first released in 2016.

While a newer Intel “Gemini Lake” chip would certainly offer a performance boost, you can probably thank the old chip for this laptop’s low starting price.

Here are some of the laptop’s key specs:

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel anti-glare display (220 nits)

Intel Celeron N3350 processor

Intel UHD 500 graphics

4GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

WIFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2

2 x USB-C (5 Gbps) ports (charging and DisplayPort 1.2 support)

2 x USB Type-A ports (5 Gbps)

3.5mm audio jack (headphone/microphone

microSD card reader

Stereo speakers

47 Wh battery

45W USB-C charger

The new HP Chromebook 11a measures 12.1″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3 pounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (6-08-2020) This week most of the members of Minneapolis City Council agreed to start a process that would dismantle the city's … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (6-08-2020)













